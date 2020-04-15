April 15 (UPI) -- Astronomers have discovered the brightest supernova ever. The stellar explosion recorded by an international team of astronomers was twice as bright as the average supernova.

When stars die, they collapse in on themselves and explode, releasing massive amounts of energy. In the Milky Way, a supernova occurs roughly once every century. Some are brighter than others, but the stellar explosion named SN2016aps produced unprecedented spectra and energies.

Astronomers described their discovery this week in the journal Nature Astronomy.

"We have never experienced a supernova that shines so brightly. Furthermore, it lit up for 600 days, while a 'normal' supernova shines brightly for between 10 and 100 days, before its light is extinguished," study co-author Alejandro Vigna-Goméz, postdoctoral researcher with the Niels Bohr Institute's Dark Cosmology Center at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, said in a news release.

Observations of SN2016aps showed the supernova explosion was not only bright, but also extremely violent, yielding forces five times more powerful than a typical stellar death.

Scientists are still trying to figure out why some supernovas are brighter than others, but astronomers have some ideas about the forces responsible for the brightness and explosiveness of SN2016aps.

Stellar death simulations and data analyses suggest the record explosion was produced by the collapse of a binary star system.

"We believe that this is a case of where two stars merged into one giant star," said Vigna-Goméz. "We believe this to be the case because the level of hydrogen gas was so incredibly high for so long after the star began to explode."

"Normally, this gas is quickly depleted after a star begins to explode and 'die.' But for this supernova, the level remained high until the very end," Vigna-Goméz said. "This suggests that there were two stars, each with an exceptionally large amount of gas, that became one."

The theory remains just that, a theory, but scientists hope that by analyzing real-life observations of supernovae like SN2016aps, they can confirm their explanation for especially powerful stellar explosions -- supernovae scales that scientists thought impossible.

"It's just crazy to think of the limitations that we had placed on supernovas, which no longer apply," Vigna-Goméz said. "This study confirms that there is still much to discover about our ever-puzzling universe."