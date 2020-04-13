An artistic rendering reveals the tidal disruption event between parent body and host star that triggered the formation and ejection of 'Oumuamua. Photo by YU Jingchuan/Beijing Planetarium

April 13 (UPI) -- New simulations suggest the formation and ejection of 'Oumuamua, the first interstellar object discovered by astronomers, can be explained by tidal fragmentation.

According to the new study, published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy, the fragmentation was triggered by a close encounter between 'Oumuamua's parent body and its host star.

"In our scenario, both the formation and ejection of 'Oumuamua happened in one close encounter event with its host star," study author Yun Zhang, an astrophysicist at the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, told UPI in an email. "Our analysis predicts that each star system should eject in total about a hundred trillion objects like 'Oumuamua on average through this way."

To develop a model that successfully simulated the formation and ejection of 'Oumuamua, researchers had to hone in on and explain the characteristics that make the interstellar object unique.

Most astronomers thought the first detected interstellar object would be a comet, but 'Oumuamua didn't share all of the traditional comet features.

"One of the most outstanding issues about 'Oumuamua is its extremely elongated shape," Zhang said. "None of the small bodies in our solar system looks like this. Another most puzzling feature is that it shows no evidence of coma or gas but its trajectory shows there are extra accelerations that may be provided by non-gravitational force."

Upon its discovery in 2017, astronomers also noted the object's unique rotational motion. The observations of 'Oumuamua that followed revealed surface colors similar to both comets and asteroids.

Ultimately, Zhang and an international team of researchers determined a close encounter between parent body and host star, creating a tug-of-war between the gravities of the star and flyby body, was the best explanation for 'Oumuamua's features.

"Being stretched by tidal forces is a possible way to reshape this body into such an elongated shape, although nobody has proved this before," Zhang said. "So we want to use our state-of-the-art model to test this idea."

The models showed that, during a disruption event, the surface of fragments produced by the breakup of the parent body would melt at a very short distance from the star. Simulations showed the fragments would later condense as they moved away from the star, allowing for the formation of a crust strong enough to ensure the structural stability of 'Oumuamua's elongated shape.

"We were able to model the tidal fragmentation processes and adjust the material properties of the fragments according to their thermal processes due to the star's radiation," Zhang said. "The simulation results validated that the tidal fragmentation scenario can produce 'Oumuamua with all its puzzled characteristics."

The new models showed that a variety of volatiles could remain trapped inside the fragments produced by the disruption event. These volatiles likely sublimated and triggered outgassing events during 'Oumuamua's trip through the solar system, causing it to take on a comet-like trajectory.

In addition to explaining the origins of 'Oumuamua, the latest research suggests 'Oumuamua-like interstellar objects are surprisingly common. Scientists hope to start regularly finding interstellar objects. With each new discovery, scientists will be able to test their formation theories.

"We expect to see more interstellar objects coming to our solar system in the future, and then we can compare their properties with 'Oumuamua to make more accurate estimation about their occurrence rate," Zhang said.

In the near-term, observations will continue from Earth's surface and near Earth orbit, but in the future, it's possible space agencies could launch missions to rendezvous with interstellar visitors.

"It would be cool if we could have some space missions to go to upcoming interstellar objects to analyze if they contain any chemical precursors of life," Zhang said.