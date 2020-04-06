A Boeing Starliner spacecraft like this one at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., in November will go through another test flight before carrying people. File photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., April 6 (UPI) -- Boeing said Monday it will redo the uncrewed flight test of its new Starliner space capsule after the first test flight failed to reach the International Space Station.

Starliner was launched Dec. 20 without a crew, and a problem with its mission clock caused it to burn fuel needlessly. That meant it wasn't able to reach the orbit necessary to catch up with the space station.

"We've decided to fly a second Orbital Flight Test because we are committed to the safety of those who design, build and ultimately will fly on #Starliner," Boeing posted on Twitter.

The date for the added test flight is uncertain, but is being discussed with the space agency.

"Boeing is working with NASA to determine an agreeable schedule for the second [orbital test flight]; while details are yet to be confirmed, we anticipate flying the mission in the fall of 2020," according to a company spokesman.

The company has acknowledged that one of its biggest problems with Starliner was a decision to break up tests of its flight software into segments, rather than run "end-to-end" tests from liftoff to docking at the station, and from undocking to landing.

In addition, NASA found that Boeing's software team had too much influence over final decisions about the mission.

On March 6, NASA listed 61 corrective actions to make before moving ahead with another Starliner mission. The first test flight was considered a success in some ways, including the successful landing of the space capsule in New Mexico after two days in space.

Boeing and SpaceX are competing to become the first to fly astronauts from U.S. soil on NASA missions. That hasn't happened since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.