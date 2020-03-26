The U.S. Space Force's first launch plans to carry the AEHF6 military communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Thursday aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., March 26 (UPI) -- The first official launch for the new U.S. Space Force is scheduled from Florida at 2:57 p.m. EDT Thursday with a military communications satellite aboard.

The launch site is Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Complex 41, where United Launch Alliance has prepared an Atlas V rocket. A two-hour launch window is in place in case of delays.

Weather is expected to be 80 percent favorable for the launch, with a chance of cumulus clouds being the only possible problem, according to a military forecast.

The launch also would be the first under Florida's restrictions against public gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Military leaders said they have taken precautions to protect the crews handling the launch and have closed the site to public viewing and to media and non-essential personnel.

RELATED NASA suspends work on moon rocket amid pandemic

The rocket will carry the sixth in a series of next-generation satellites known as Advanced Extremely High Frequency, or AEHF. The satellite system, developed by Lockheed Martin, has upgraded anti-jamming capability. Northrop Grumman is the manufacturer.

"While this is the final AEHF satellite launch, it really brings the constellation to full strength, capability and truly marks the beginning of the AEHF system's full life cycle," said Mike Cacheiro, vice president for protected communications at Lockheed.

The constellation provides global coverage for national leaders and tactical war fighters operating on the ground, at sea or in the air, according to Lockheed. The anti-jam system also serves international allies such as Canada, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and Australia.

RELATED OneWeb launches 34 satellites from Kazakhstan