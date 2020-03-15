A SpaceX rocket like this one awaits a Starlink launch in Florida on Sunday morning. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15 (UPI) -- Even as the coronavirus shuts down many businesses and events around the nation, SpaceX plans a launch at 9:22 EDT Sunday.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to be launched from Kennedy Space Center in nearly ideal weather, carrying the company's sixth cluster of 60 Starlink satellites.

Liftoff from Launch Complex 39A will boost the number of Starlink satellites in orbit to 362 -- by far the largest known satellite constellation.

Sunday's mission has a 90 percent likelihood of good launch weather and no significant problems in the recovery zone for the booster landing at sea, according to the Air Force weather forecast.

The space firm launched 60 Starlink satellites at a time in May, November, on Jan. 6 and 29 and Feb. 17, with two test satellites launched before that.

If all continues on track for Starlink, 100 or more such Starlink launches could occur in the next few years. SpaceX intends ultimately to launch thousands of satellites to beam broadband around the globe to provide high-speed Internet everywhere, even in extreme weather or aboard high-speed jets.

Starlink has drawn some concern from astronomers and stargazers who have seen the satellites as they reflect sunlight. In response, SpaceX launched a satellite in January with a non-reflective coating, to see if it is less visible on the ground.

RELATED SpaceX launches 20th space station cargo mission

The company has said it could take months before they can evaluate the coating. SpaceX didn't respond to a request for an update.

The Starlink satellites detach from the rocket's second stage at an altitude of about 180 miles. SpaceX engineers then conduct data reviews to ensure all Starlink satellites are operating as intended. Once the checkouts are complete, the satellites use onboard ion thrusters to move into the final orbit height.