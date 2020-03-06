The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the Dragon spacecraft in December on its 19th resupply mission. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch its 20th resupply mission on Friday. Fittingly, the aerospace company's Dragon cargo spacecraft will carry 20 new science experiments to the International Space Station.

Jennifer Buchli, deputy chief scientist for NASA's International Space Station Program Science Office, said the run up to Friday's launch -- safety reviews, readiness meetings and flight checks -- had offered scientists, engineers and officials at NASA and SpaceX the chance to express their pride and excitement about the 20th resupply mission.

"It's been a good time to look back and reflect on what we've been able to accomplish, but also a chance to look to the future," Buchli told attendees of a science briefing at Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Thursday. "We've learned a lot, but we've also continued to increase our capabilities."

Scientists and engineers involved with several of the experiments shared details about their projects at Thursday's briefing.

One of the most promising projects is an experiment designed by Chunhui Xu, an associate professor of pediatrics at the Emory University School of Medicine. In her lab at Emory, Xu studies heart cells with the aim of improving treatments for congenital heart disorders.

On Earth, Xu has grown heart muscle cells, or cardiomyocytes, from human-induced pluripotent stem cells inside a random positioning machine that simulates microgravity by slowly rotating and spinning.

"We can generate cardiomyocytes with five times the yield of conventional measures," Xu said. "By sending our experiments to space, we would like to confirm our ground based observations."

Specifically, Xu hopes her team's heart cell experiments on the International Space Station will help her and her colleagues better understand the mechanisms that dictate the conversion of stem cells into heart muscle cells -- an understanding that they hope will inspire improved heart cell growth technologies back on Earth.

Xu and her colleagues teamed up with the aerospace company Techshot to develop a unique container in which the cardiomyocytes be grown and monitored. The container, the Multi-use Variable-g Platform, will shelter the living heart cells as they make a return trip to Earth later this year.

"It's a multi G return, so how to we designed a chamber to minimize those effects and distribute those forces so the cells don't experience all of them," said Gene Boland, chief scientist at Techshot.

Aaron Beeler, professor of medicinal chemistry at Boston University, is also looking to transport his lab experiments into space. On Earth, Beeler is an expert in flow chemistry.

"Flow chemistry takes the process of the chemical reaction out of flasks and puts it into a tube," Beeler said.

Flow chemistry and on-demand chemical synthesis have enabled a variety of groundbreaking chemistry experiments, but scientists have yet to conduct flow chemistry in space. Beeler and his colleagues are keen to find out how microgravity will affect flow chemistry reactions.

"Are there phenomena that we can take advantage of that we can leverage to make a material or molecule in space that we can't make on earth?" Beeler said.

But Beeler couldn't simply send up his flow chemistry tubes from his lab. Instead, he and his colleagues designed a special closed-loop system that will allow astronauts to safely conduct flow chemistry experiments on the International Space Station.

Another experiment headed to the space station is designed to study water droplet formation and water flow inside Delta Faucet's H2Okinetic showerhead technology.

As regulations have mandated lower and lower flows in showerheads in order to conserve water, faucet companies have struggled to provide a satisfactory shower experience.

"We've all probably taken a low flow shower before," said Paul Patton, researcher with Delta Faucet and principal investigator of the Droplet Formation Study. "They're not really great to be under."

Patton and his colleagues at Delta Faucet have been developing showerhead technology that produces bigger droplets and larger coverage area.

"If we get a better understanding of this new technology that we're developing up in microgravity, we can can get a better understanding of how we can improve that technology back in gravity," Patton said.

The study's results could help Delta Faucet produce a low flow showerhead that actually does what it's intended to do, which is conserve water.

"With most low flow, it takes longer to get the shampoo out of your hair, so people are taking longer showers, so the net effect is you're actually using more water," Garry Marty, principal product engineer for Delta Faucet.

In addition to 20 total science experiments, SpaceX's resupply mission will also carry the infrastructure for additional future experiments.

The Bartolomeo facility is an external container that will attach to the outside of the European Columbus Module. The container, designed and built by engineers at the European Space Agency and Airbus, will have space for 12 different experiments. Each payload will have its own power supply and data transfer. Project managers will be able to retrieve data and even control their experiments via an online platform.

Andreas Schütte, Bartolomeo project manager, said the process for securing a spot on the Bartolomeo platform will be less involved than going through NASA and the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory

"We offer our space commercially, so it's on a first come, first serve basis," Schütte said.