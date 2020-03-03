Iron-rich ocean chemistry nearly prevented the proliferation of oxygen-producing phytoplankton blooms in the Earth's oceans some 800 million years ago. Photo courtesy of NASA

March 3 (UPI) -- Some 800 million years ago, changes in ocean chemistry nearly prevented the proliferation of oxygen in the atmosphere, threatening the development of complex life forms.

The close call was discovered by an international team of scientists led by researchers at the University of Exeter in Britain. The team analyzed ocean samples from the Neoproterozoic era, the geologic era stretching from 1 billion to 800 million years ago.

Hidden in the sediment cores, scientists found evidence that phosphorus was locked away, limited in its availability to phytoplankton.

According to most explanations of the early oxidizing event that supplied Earth's atmosphere with significant levels of oxygen and paved the way for the development of complex life, phytoplankton and their performance of photosynthesis were essential.

But the new research, published this week in the journal Nature Geoscience, suggests phytoplankton were without large supplies of an important nutrient.

"We know ocean chemistry affects the cycle of phosphorus, but the impact on phosphorus availability at this time hadn't been investigated until now," Romain Guilbaud, biogeochemist at the French National Center for Scientific Research in Toulouse, said in a news release. "By analyzing ocean sediments, we found that iron minerals were very effective at removing phosphorus from the water."

In addition to emitting oxygen as a result of photosynthesis, phytoplankton also trap carbon when they die and sink to the bottom of the ocean, preventing the carbon from rebinding with oxygen to form CO2.

But while the latest analysis suggests chemistry changes created an iron-rich ocean, limiting the availability of phosphorus for phytoplankton, the shift wasn't quite enough to prevent an oxidizing event.

Still, the lack of phosphorus may explain why complex life didn't appear sooner.

"One question about the emergence of complex life is why it didn't happen sooner. Lack of oxygen and lack of nutrients are two possible reasons, and our study suggests both of these may have been the case in the early Neoproterozoic era," said Timothy Lenton, director of Exeter's Global Systems Institute. "In fact, if phosphorus levels in the water had dropped any lower, it could have tipped the world back into a 'reducing' atmosphere suitable for bacteria but not for complex life."