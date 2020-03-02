Space startup company Astra plans to launch a rocket, like the one shown in a test fire, from Alaska as part of a U.S. Department of Defense challenge. Photo courtesy of Astra

March 2 (UPI) -- A space startup company, California-based Astra, plans to launch a rocket carrying small satellites from Alaska as part of a prize-based government challenge at 3:30 p.m. EST Monday.

The DARPA Launch Challenge is designed to help the U.S. military send small satellites into space quickly -- speeding up the turnaround time from design and conception to launch day.

The challenge is run by the U.S. Department of Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. The launch has been delayed for days first because of blizzard conditions and then high winds at Pacific Spaceport Complex-Alaska in Kodiak.

"We're trying to make rockets a lot more like people build cars," Astra co-founder Adam London said. "We are excited to show ... what we think to be a very responsive, very portable launch infrastructure."

As a startup, Astra has conducted two launch tests with rockets that didn't reach orbit. One of those ended abruptly, but the company didn't release information about it.

Astra had only weeks to prepare after getting the challenge details. That included they small satellites, or CubeSats, to be launched, facilities provided and the projected orbit, DARPA officials said.

Astra's Rocket 3.0 is relatively small at just over 38 feet compared to SpaceX's Falcon 9, which is more than 229 feet high. The Electron rocket used by another small launch company, Rocket Lab, is 56 feet high.

Astra, based in Alameda, Calif., says it can carry up to 330 pounds into low orbit. For the challenge launch, it will be carrying three CubeSats and one space beacon that weigh a few pounds each.

Two of the CubeSats were designed by the University of South Florida for its ARCE-1 mission, designed to demonstrate how small satellites can communicate with each other to facilitate tracking and managing large satellite constellations.

According to DARPA, the payload also includes a Department of Defense Prometheus CubeSat to improve the responsiveness of relaying military tactical data.

The challenge drew more than 50 initial entrants, and Astra is the only one remaining. The launch is the first of two planned, with a $2 million prize. If successful, Astra will advance to a second launch with a prize of $10 million.

Part of the challenge is to demonstrate the ability to launch from another pad quickly, within weeks. DARPA originally said the second launch window would open March 18.

Astra includes former NASA and SpaceX executives, led by Chris Kemp, a former NASA chief technology officer.