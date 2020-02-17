SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket like this one Monday morning from Florida to carry more of its Starlink satellites into orbit. File Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX plans to launch its fifth batch of Starlink communication satellites from Florida at 10:05 a.m. EST Monday after previous postponements because of weather and mechanical issues.

Weather is a concern again, though, with foggy conditions in the area and possibility of thick clouds. That leaves an 80 percent chance of favorable launch weather, Air Force forecasters said.

If the launch is postponed, SpaceX plans to try again at 9:42 a.m. EST Tuesday.

A Falcon 9 rocket is loaded with 60 more Starlink spacecraft to lift off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. SpaceX expects to recover the first-stage booster from the launch -- the 50th time it has done so since it began to recover boosters in 2015.

The company also will attempt to recover the rocket nose cone, which will re-enter the atmosphere in two pieces over the Atlantic Ocean about 45 minutes after launch.

SpaceX said the booster for Monday's Starlink launch was used three times previously -- for cargo missions to the International Space Station in May and July, and for the JCSAT-18/Kacific1 satellite launch in December.

SpaceX has 242 of its large dinner table-size satellites in orbit, each weighing over 500 pounds -- the largest single satellite constellation in orbit.

The space firm previously launched 60 Starlink satellites at a time in May, November and on Jan. 6 and Jan. 29, with two test satellites launched before that.