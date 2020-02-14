SpaceX plans to launch its fifth batch of 60 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. Photo courtesy of SpaceX | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX has delayed Sunday's planned launch of it fifth batch of Starlink satellites from Florida for technical reasons after an earlier after postponement caused by weather concerns.

"Standing down from ... Starlink launch; the team is taking a closer look at a second stage valve component," the company tweeted early Saturday evening.

SpaceX, headed by Elon Musk, said it now hopes to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Monday.

The Falcon 9 rocket is loaded with 60 more Starlink spacecraft to lift off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., about 60 miles east of Orlando. SpaceX has 242 of its large dinner table-size satellites in orbit, each weighing over 500 pounds -- the largest single satellite constellation in orbit.

The launch will come shortly after after SpaceX announced plans to spin off Starlink as a separate publicly traded company, Bloomberg reported.

The space firm previously launched 60 Starlink satellites at a time in May, November and on Jan. 6 and 29, with two test satellites launched before that.

If all continues on track for the constellation, 100 or more such Starlink launches could occur in the future. SpaceX intends ultimately to launch thousands of satellites to beam broadband around the globe.

RELATED SpaceX launches fourth batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX is testing a satellite from an earlier launch that has a non-reflective coating, to see if it is less visible to astronomers and stargazers on the ground.

Starlink mission descriptions say satellites take months to reach their proper orbit, so judging the effectiveness of the experiment will take a while. In the meantime, SpaceX continues launching Starlink satellites.

The satellites orbit about 340 miles above the Earth. By comparison, the Kármán line that defines space is 62 miles high, and the International Space Station is more than 250 miles high.

RELATED SpaceX launches first rocket of 2020 from Florida

The Starlink satellites detach from the rocket's second stage at an altitude of about 180 miles. SpaceX engineers then conduct data reviews to ensure all Starlink satellites are operating as intended. Once the checkouts are complete, the satellites use onboard ion thrusters to move into the final orbit height.

SpaceX has competitors who are planning their own new satellite constellations, including OneWeb and Amazon. SpaceX says it is leveraging its experience in building rockets and spacecraft to deploy the world's most advanced broadband Internet system in Starlink. The company stacks the satellites in the rocket nosecone, using a flat-panel design that minimizes volume.