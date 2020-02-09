A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket stands ready to launch cargo to the International Space Station on Sunday evening. Photo courtesy of NASA

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman plans to launch a cargo capsule to the International Space Station from Virginia at 5:39 p.m. EST Sunday.

The company's Antares rocket will carry the disposable Cygnus capsule on Northrop's CRS-13 mission from Pad 0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport. The mission will carry 8,000 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies and hardware.

Weather conditions should be 90 percent favorable for the launch, according to official forecasts.

As with all launches to the space station, the launch window is instantaneous, meaning any problems would cause a postponement to the next day or a future launch date.

NASA says the launch might be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States.

The capsule is carrying equipment for multiple science experiments. Examples include tissue culturing, a demonstration of a new miniature scanning electron microscope and an experiment to study fires aboard spacecraft.