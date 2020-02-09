The Solar Orbiter science spacecraft will record images of the sun from its polar regions. Image courtesy of NASA

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket is prepared to launch the Solar Orbiter satellite for NASA and the European Space Agency from Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Sunday. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A rocket launch is planned for 11:03 p.m. EST Sunday in Florida for the Solar Orbiter science mission to study the sun's polar regions.

The collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency is set to lift off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, which is adjacent to Kennedy Space Center. A two-hour launch window exists in case of delays.

The spacecraft will slingshot around Venus several times to reach an orbital plane far different from that of the planets, which orbit the sun around its equator.

"It's called a hyperbolic escape trajectory," said Scott Messer, program manager for NASA programs at United Launch Alliance. "It actually leaves the gravitational field of the earth and heads out. It has a couple of gravity assists, a slingshot around venus, then it comes back around Earth, and back to Venus."

RELATED NASA launches ICON space weather satellite

The reason for the multiple gravity slingshots is that the Solar Orbiter ultimately has to escape the orbital plane of the planets, which circle the sun's equator.

"It's a highly optimized effort that goes on between the spacecraft team and the rocket team. It's a fairly big optimization problem," Messer said.

The closest approach of the Solar Orbiter will be about the distance between the sun and Mercury. In contrast, the Parker Solar Probe launched in 2018 orbits much closer to the sun, dipping into the sun's outer atmosphere.

The satellite will aim multiple cameras and sensory equipment at the sun's polar regions, images of which have never been taken. It's part of an effort to better understand solar radiation and solar flares.

Solar Orbiter will leave the launch pad atop 1.2 million pounds of thrust from a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket that will have a single solid rocket booster.

Messer said the single booster on the Atlas rocket "looks a little odd on the pad because it is lopsided" but the configuration has been used previously on five other launches starting in 2006.

RELATED ESA satellite spots wildfires burning across Siberia

The first stage of the rocket will burn for about four minutes, while the second stage will carry the satellite for almost an hour after liftoff until it hits an escape velocity of 27,000 miles per hour.