The Boeing Starliner spacecraft sits in its processing facility at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Jan. 15 to be refurbished after its ill-fated flight. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Two "critical" software defects found after an unpiloted test flight of the Boeing Starliner capsule in December could have caused destruction of the vehicle had they not been corrected by ground controllers, NASA said Friday.

Until the announcement, Boeing and NASA had confirmed only one software error, which caused the capsule to miss a planned docking with International Space Station because Starliner did not reach the planned orbital height.

"Ground intervention prevented loss of the vehicle in both cases," according to findings by a joint NASA-Boeing investigation team.

The second software problem was discovered while Starliner was in orbit.

"While this anomaly was corrected in flight, if it had gone uncorrected, it would have led to erroneous thruster firings and uncontrolled motion during [service module] separation from deorbit, with the potential for a catastrophic spacecraft failure," said Paul Hill, a member of the NASA Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel that is examining problems with the mission.

Hill is the former director of Mission Operations at NASA's Lyndon B. Johnson's Space Center in Houston and a former flight director for the space shuttle and International Space Station.

The additional software error places into further doubt that Starliner will be permitted to carry astronauts to the space station without another test flight. SpaceX, which has developed a Crew Dragon capsule, is expected to carry two NASA astronauts to the space station as early as this spring.

"It's too early for us to definitively share the root causes and full set of corrective actions needed for the Starliner system," NASA said in a statement. "We do expect to have those results at the end of February."

The statement continued, "Most critically, we want to assure that these necessary steps are completely understood prior to determining the plan for future flights. Separately from the anomaly investigation, NASA also is still reviewing the data collected from the test flight to help determine the future plan."

In explaining the software failures, NASA attributed the problems to "breakdowns in the design and code phase" that allowed defects to enter the software. "Additionally, breakdowns in the test and verification phase failed to identify the defects preflight despite their detectability."

Shortly after its liftoff from Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket -- on a mission to put the commercial capsule to the test -- the spacecraft immediately deviated from its flight plan, firing thrusters unexpectedly, reorienting itself and using too much fuel, which prevented rendezvous and docking with the space station.

Engineers on the ground regained control of the spacecraft and placed it in a safe orbit, albeit too low to rendezvous with the space station. Mission controllers carried out as many other tests as possible and then brought Starliner back for a landing in New Mexico.

The capsule, which for the most part was not damaged in re-entry, is being refurbished at Kennedy Space Center.