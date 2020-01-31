Trending

Rocket Lab successfully launches U.S. spy satellite
Ancient shark found inside Kentucky's Mammoth Cave
Scientists share highest resolution image of the sun's surface
Some trees respond to weight increases by thickening their stems
Unusual carnivorous dinosaurs called noasaurids lived in Australia
Winners of 2020 Grammy Awards
