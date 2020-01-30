Rocket Lab's Electron rocket stands ready to launch a U.S. spy satellite on Friday in New Zealand (Thursday evening EST. Photo courtesy of Rocket Lab

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. launch company Rocket Lab launched a U.S. spy satellite from New Zealand on Thursday.

"Successful Electron lift-off!" RocketLab tweeted on Friday afternoon in New Zealand.

Electron's fairing has been jettisoned as Stage 2 continues towards payload deployment. pic.twitter.com/NZ7jzUmHhE— Rocket Lab (@RocketLab) January 31, 2020

About 20 minutes before the opening of the launch window, the company said it entered a hold in response to ground-level winds in the area. Rocket Lab said it planned to announce a new launch time "soon."

It was Rocket Lab's first launch of 2020, from the firm's Launch Complex 1 is in New Zealand's Mahia Peninsula. Rocket Lab opened a second launch complex in Virginia last year.

The so-called Birds of a Feather mission is part of the National Reconnaissance Office's Rapid Acquisition of a Small Rocket program, which is aimed at providing a streamlined, commercial approach for getting small satellites into space.

The Electron rocket for the launch will reenter the atmosphere in another test of Rocket Lab's plans to develop reusability, but the company won't actually try to recover it. Data from the rocket will be gathered for the development of reusable boosters.

"For this mission, a camera on stage one will attempt to document the re-entry view.

This view will be available during the launch webcast," the company said in a news release.