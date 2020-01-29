Stacked and ready, SpaceX's Starlink satellites await being placed aboard a capsule for launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX has another launch attempt set for 9:06 a.m. EST Wednesday in Florida for the latest addition to the company's globe-spanning Starlink satellite network.

SpaceX plans to send 60 more of its Starlink spacecraft into orbit, the fourth time for such a feat. If all continues on track for the constellation, 100 or more such Starlink launches could occur in the future. SpaceX intends ultimately to launch thousands of satellites to beam broadband around the globe.

The company has experienced a few delays in recent weeks because of weather concerns, and strong high-altitude winds forced a postponement of the launch at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Monday morning. Rough seas in the recovery zone caused another schedule slip Tuesday, SpaceX said.

Earlier in January, SpaceX delayed a test launch of its Crew Dragon capsule because of high seas in the spacecraft's landing zone.

RELATED SpaceX launches first rocket of 2020 from Florida

Weather forecasts for Wednesday's attempt are favorable at the launch pad, at 80 percent, according to the Air Force.

The Falcon 9 rocket has been prepared for liftoff from Launch Complex 40 at the station, about 8 miles northeast of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

SpaceX has 182 of its large dinner table-size satellites in orbit, each weighing over 500 pounds. When they reach space, they extend a large solar panel for power.

The space firm previously launched 60 Starlink satellites at a time in May, November and on Jan. 6, with two test satellites launched before that.

The company has faced concerns from astronomers and other stargazers who have seen satellites shining brightly in the night sky. Astronomy groups have posted images showing how the satellites interrupted photos or space object observations.

The launch earlier in January carried one spacecraft, a so-called "Dark Sat," that had an experimental coating to make it less reflective and less visible to stargazers.

RELATED SpaceX prepares for Starlink launch Monday

The results of that experiment haven't been announced. SpaceX's Starlink mission descriptions say satellites take four months to reach their proper orbit, so judging the effectiveness of the experiment will take a while.

In the meantime, SpaceX continues launching Starlink.

Wednesday's payload is to ride atop a first-stage booster that previously carried a Crew Dragon capsule on its first demonstration mission in March 2019 and a satellite mission in June 2019.

SpaceX intends to recover the first stage again by landing it on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean. The company will also attempt to recover the rocket nose cone's halves in the ocean about 45 minutes after launch.

Starlink satellites orbit at a height of about 340 miles above the Earth. By comparison, the Kármán line that defines space is 62 miles high, and the International Space Station is more than 250 miles high.

Each Starlink satellite has small thrusters that use electronic propulsion fueled by krypton gas. The motors are intended to help redirect a spacecraft if it is headed for a collision with another space object.