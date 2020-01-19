A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket like the one shown here is expected to explode in mid-air during a test launch Saturday morning after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule is shown firing its engines as the Falcon 9 rocket drops away in this depiction of a planned test launch on Saturday. Image courtesy of SpaceX

Delayed by 24 hours due to heavy seas, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready Saturday on Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Jan. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX is poised for a final test of its Crew Dragon capsule in Florida on Sunday to prove it can carry astronauts to safety in an emergency -- a demonstration that most likely will include a fireball over the Atlantic Ocean from a destroyed rocket.

Launch teams have targeted liftoff for 10 a.m., halfway into a four-hour window that exists in case of delays. Weather forecasts favor an early launch because a cold front will move in as the morning goes by.

SpaceX nixed a launch Saturday due to high seas in the Atlantic Ocean where the capsule would be recovered.

The test launch is an unusual mission for NASA, said Kathy Lueders, program manager for the space agency's Commercial Crew Program.

RELATED SpaceX test Saturday could be final one before firm carries people

"We are purposefully failing a launch vehicle to make sure that our abort system on the spacecraft that will be flying for our crews works," Lueders said. "So it's a very important test."

NASA used the abort test to suit up two astronauts, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, on Friday to run a dress rehearsal for their eventual launch in a Crew Dragon capsule.

The test, called an in-flight abort, is intended to show that the capsule can detach, fire its own engines and land if the rocket has a problem. The rocket will be lost as it burns up in the atmosphere over the Atlantic Ocean.

A fireball might be visible from the Space Coast if the weather is clear, said Benji Reed, director of crew mission management at SpaceX.

The goal of the test is a successful, safe splashdown for the capsule, which is designed to float at sea after parachutes help it descend. Teams from the Air Force and SpaceX will be at sea ready to retrieve the capsule. They will also rehearse getting a crew out of the capsule at sea.

If all goes well, SpaceX will be poised to launch the first astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

The capsule for the test is to lift off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A -- the historic pad from which the Apollo 11 moon mission was launched in 1969. SpaceX leases the complex.

If SpaceX postpones the test, another attempt is scheduled for Monday morning.

The rocket for SpaceX's test flight will include a first-stage booster being reused for the third and final time. As the rocket nears 84 seconds in flight, the capsule will detach and fire its own engines.

The rocket includes the first booster ever flown of SpaceX's latest rocket type, the Falcon 9 Block 5, which had its maiden launch in May 2018. SpaceX has been reusing the first-stage boosters since 2015.

According to NASA, the rocket will be ripped apart by air friction or G-forces as it spins out of control or re-enters the atmosphere.

SpaceX said the capsule is designed to escape from danger at any point during the rocket's journey to the upper atmosphere, not just in the first few minutes.

Eight of SpaceX's SuperDraco engines are built into the walls of the capsule, each able to produce up to 16,000 pounds of thrust. During the abort, they will generate more than 120,000 pounds of thrust for about 10 seconds.