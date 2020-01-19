A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket like the one shown here is expected to explode in mid-air during a test launch Saturday morning after liftoff from Kennedy Space Center, Fla. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

Delayed by 24 hours due to heavy seas, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands ready Sunday on Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI | License Photo

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched Sunday morning at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., in a test of the Crew Dragon space capsule's escape system. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Sunday morning from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., in a test of the Crew Dragon capsule's escape system. Photo by Joe Marino-Bill Cantrell/UPI

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., Jan. 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX blew up a rocket in Florida on Sunday in a final test launch of its Crew Dragon space capsule, proving it can carry astronauts to safety in a launch emergency.

The successful test means SpaceX is poised to launch the first astronauts to the International Space Station from U.S. soil since the space shuttle program ended in 2011.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off into a hazy, windy sky at 10:30 a.m. About 84 seconds into the flight, eight of SpaceX's SuperDraco engines carried the capsule to a planned height of over 26 miles with more than 120,000 pounds of thrust.

Sunday's test, called an in-flight abort, showed that the capsule can detach, fire its own engines and land if the rocket has a problem.

The test appeared to be a success, John Insprucker, SpaceX engineer, said immediately after the landing at sea.

"It looks like right now a great test. Visually, everything happened," Insprucker said. "We did see the flash as the Falcon 9 came apart."

During the test, the Falcon rocket toppled toward the Atlantic Ocean, partly exploding in a fireball, and the capsule landed several minutes later in choppy seas about 20 miles offshore.

The capsule floated at sea after parachutes helped it descend. Teams from the Air Force and SpaceX were stationed to recover it as they rehearsed getting a crew out of Crew Dragon at sea.

The rocket that was mostly destroyed Sunday included the first booster ever flown of SpaceX's latest rocket type, the Falcon 9 Block 5, which had its maiden launch in May 2018. SpaceX has been reusing the first-stage boosters since 2015.

According to NASA, the rocket was ripped apart by air friction or G-forces as it spun out of control reentering the atmosphere.

SpaceX said the capsule is designed to escape from danger at any point during the rocket's journey to the upper atmosphere, not just in the first few minutes.