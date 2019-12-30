Trending

Trending Stories

Greenland meltwater could alter major ocean current
Greenland meltwater could alter major ocean current
Tropical air patterns, not polar vortex, predict extreme cold in North America best
Tropical air patterns, not polar vortex, predict extreme cold in North America best
Scientists observe earliest steps in seed germination
Scientists observe earliest steps in seed germination
Chimpanzees likely to share tools, teach skills when task is more complex
Chimpanzees likely to share tools, teach skills when task is more complex
Bones show hundreds flocked to ancient Ireland capital for Iron Age feasts
Bones show hundreds flocked to ancient Ireland capital for Iron Age feasts

Photo Gallery

 
UPI 2019 Pictures of the Year
UPI 2019 Pictures of the Year

Latest News

Tsai Ing-wen defends Taiwan sovereignty in heated debate
Study links environmental pollution exposure to reduced fetal size
Mike Pompeo to visit Ukraine Friday
How grizzly bears prevent muscle atrophy during hibernation
Poland to lead NATO's high readiness task force
 
Back to Article
/