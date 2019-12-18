Trending

Trending Stories

Map reveals land beneath Antarctic ice sheet in unprecedented detail
Map reveals land beneath Antarctic ice sheet in unprecedented detail
Unique form of quartz may power deep-Earth water cycle
Unique form of quartz may power deep-Earth water cycle
Dinosaurs faced global warming, elevated mercury levels, fossil shells show
Dinosaurs faced global warming, elevated mercury levels, fossil shells show
NASA approves final assembly for Lockheed's quiet, supersonic X-plane
NASA approves final assembly for Lockheed's quiet, supersonic X-plane
Researchers extract human genome from 5,700-year-old 'chewing gum'
Researchers extract human genome from 5,700-year-old 'chewing gum'

Photo Gallery

 
Charlize Theron, Kate McKinnon attend NYC 'Bombshell' screening
Charlize Theron, Kate McKinnon attend NYC 'Bombshell' screening

Latest News

Scientists closer to solving Newton's 'three-body problem'
Nearly half of U.S. population will be obese by 2030, analysis says
Judge orders early prison release for former WorldCom CEO Bernard Ebbers
Firefighters rescue dog stranded in a tree after chasing cat
Two Chicago men get decades in prison for killing 9-year-old
 
Back to Article
/