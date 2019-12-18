Researchers extract human genome from 5,700-year-old 'chewing gum'

An artistic rendering of the woman who chewed birch pitch like gum recently found by researchers at the University of Copenhagen. She has been named Lola. Photo Illustration by Tom Björklund/University of Copenhagen

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Researchers in Denmark have for the first time extracted an entire ancient human genome from something other than bones -- and the source is actually a form of "chewing gum."

The female human genome, from a woman scientists have named Lola, was pulled from 5,700-year-old birch pitch, which people -- apparently like Lola -- chewed like gum. The findings were published Tuesday in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

"It is amazing to have gotten a complete ancient human genome from anything other than bone," lead researcher Hannes Schroeder, an associate professor at the Globe Institute at the University of Copenhagen, said in a press release.

According to the researchers, the birch pitch was found during archeological excavations coordinated by the Museum Lolland-Falster at Syltholm in southern Denmark. It has been described as "the biggest Stone Age site in Denmark."

"The archaeological finds suggest that the people who occupied the site were heavily exploiting wild resources well into the Neolithic, which is the period when farming and domesticated animals were first introduced into southern Scandinavia," Theis Jensen, a postdoctoral researcher at the Globe Institute, said in the release. The researchers benefited from the fact that many of the finds at the site are "sealed in mud," he added, which preserves organic remains.

The genome revealed that the birch pitch was chewed by a female who was genetically more closely related to hunter-gatherers from mainland Europe than to those who lived in central Scandinavia six millennia ago. The authors also noted that she probably had dark skin, dark hair and blue eyes.

The researchers also identified traces of plant and animal DNA in the birch pitch -- specifically hazelnuts and duck -- which may have been part of Lola's diet. In addition, the researchers succeeded in extracting DNA from several opportunistic pathogens from the birch pitch, as well as DNA that could be assigned to Epstein-Barr Virus, which is known to cause infectious mononucleosis.

This, Schroeder said, could "help us understand how pathogens have evolved and spread over time, and what makes them particularly virulent in a given environment. At the same time, it may help predict how a pathogen will behave in the future, and how it might be contained or eradicated," he added.

The findings are notable because they demonstrate that birch pitch may be a valuable source of DNA that helps enable research into the historic composition of the microbiome and the evolution of important human pathogens, particularly from "time periods where we have no human remains," Schroeder noted.