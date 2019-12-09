Happening Now
Watch live: Democrats in House lay out impeachment case against President Donald Trump
SpaceX Dragon docks with International Space Station
Report: Oceans losing oxygen at rapid rate due to climate change, pollution
Steam-driven volcanic eruptions difficult to predict, poorly understood
Checkerboard of unharvested corn in snowy North Dakota seen in NASA image
School cafeterias waste 530K tons of food per year
NFL season highlights
Finland ready to elect world's youngest prime minister
'Marriage Story,' 'Hollywood,' 'Irishman' lead Golden Globe nominations
U.S., Japan military drills include cyberspace coordination
Trump, Saudi prince pledge cooperation after Florida base attack
College soccer: Stanford beats North Carolina for women's title
 
