Happening Now
Watch live: Officials Alexander Vindman, Jennifer Williams testify in impeachment hearing
Trending

Trending Stories

Parasitic wasp species that targets invasive stink bug named after Idris Elba
Parasitic wasp species that targets invasive stink bug named after Idris Elba
New observations help explain why sun's upper atmosphere is hotter than its surface
New observations help explain why sun's upper atmosphere is hotter than its surface
Novel marine bacteria could yield new antibiotics
Novel marine bacteria could yield new antibiotics
Efforts to preserve endangered Hawaiian duck's genetic diversity working, study finds
Efforts to preserve endangered Hawaiian duck's genetic diversity working, study finds
Hubble captures portrait of unique spiral galaxy
Hubble captures portrait of unique spiral galaxy

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the People's Choice Awards
Moments from the People's Choice Awards

Latest News

Lin-Manuel Miranda was 'terrified' during portrait sitting
Ex-Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski to launch Super Bowl music festival
Sweden drops rape charges against Julian Assange
NASA adds 5 more companies to bid for work on moon mission
Willow Palin gives birth to twin girls: 'We are so in love'
 
Back to Article
/