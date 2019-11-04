Trending

Trending Stories

Meat-eating dinosaurs adopted highly specialized diets
Meat-eating dinosaurs adopted highly specialized diets
Puffins opt for a lower quality diet when conditions get tough
Puffins opt for a lower quality diet when conditions get tough
Recognition of favorite songs almost instant, researchers find
Recognition of favorite songs almost instant, researchers find
Physicists offer theory for how the Big Bang explosion was ignited
Physicists offer theory for how the Big Bang explosion was ignited
Purebred dogs can exhibit unusual traits
Purebred dogs can exhibit unusual traits

Photo Gallery

 
Costumed revelers strut in NYC Halloween parade
Costumed revelers strut in NYC Halloween parade

Latest News

Four nations join Israel for military exercises with the F-35
Trump gets Nationals jersey at White House visit, some players absent
Man plays pinball for 32 hours to break Guinness record
Netflix announces new Sandra Bullock/Christopher McQuarrie film
Puppy found in Australian family's back yard was a purebred dingo
 
Back to Article
/