New research into the optoelectrical properties of cesium lead iodide perovskite promises the inspire new better performing solar cells. File Photo by Craig Russell/Shutterstock

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Scientists have gained new insights into the properties of perovskites, the crystalline materials used to make solar cells. The breakthrough promises the development of more efficient, stronger and cheaper solar panels.

In the labs of McGill University in Canada, scientists used a special instrument called the multi-dimensional electronic spectrometer to observe the movements of electrons inside cesium lead iodide perovskite nanocrystals.

The instrument, designed by engineers at McGill, can track the behavior of electrons across extremely small timescales -- as short as 10 femtoseconds, or 10 millionths of a billionth of a second.

The observations made using the MDES instrument suggest the difference between liquids and solids isn't all that clear cut.

RELATED Fluoride boosts the stability of perovskite solar cells

"Since childhood we have learned to discern solids from liquids based on intuition: we know solids have a fixed shape, whereas liquids take the shape of their container," lead researcher Hélène Seiler, a former doctoral student in McGill's chemistry department, said in a news release.

"But when we look at what the electrons in this material are actually doing in response to light, we see that they behave like they typically do in a liquid," said Seiler, now a researcher at the Fritz-Haber-Institut at the Max-Planck Institute. "Clearly, they are not in a liquid -- they are in a crystal -- but their response to light is really liquid-like."

The new research, published this week in the journal Nature Communications, allowed scientists to investigate the impacts of material defects on electron behavior in perovskites.

RELATED Renewable energy lab working to bridge gap from idea to market

The findings suggest the material defects and liquid-solid duality in cesium lead iodide perovskite nanocrystals are essential to, not a hindrance of, the material's unique optoelectrical properties.

"It's the most exciting result that I have been a part of since starting in science in 1995," said senior author Patanjali Kambhampati, a chemistry professor at McGill. "Instead of searching for perfection in defect-free silicon microelectronics, here we have a defective thing that's defect-tolerant. And now we know a bit more about why that is."

Scientists expect further exploration of the material's defects and duality will help engineers design more effective perovskite materials, inspiring better, cheaper solar cells.