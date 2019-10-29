Trending

Trending Stories

Paleontologists trace orgins of modern humans to Botswana
Paleontologists trace orgins of modern humans to Botswana
Snakes in Connecticut stopped reproducing after multiyear drought
Snakes in Connecticut stopped reproducing after multiyear drought
Geologists locate source of chemical signature in ancient volcanic rocks
Geologists locate source of chemical signature in ancient volcanic rocks
Colorado site shows how mammals thrived after dinosaurs were wiped out
Colorado site shows how mammals thrived after dinosaurs were wiped out
New study finds most important marine areas aren't protected
New study finds most important marine areas aren't protected

Photo Gallery

 
Byzantine church excavated in Israel
Byzantine church excavated in Israel

Latest News

Three-ticket winning streak leads to $50,000 lottery prize
Grandfather arrested in toddler's cruise ship death
'90 Day Fiance' couple Loren, Alexei expecting first child
Cincinnati Bengals bench starting QB Andy Dalton
GM: 40-day strike with UAW cost nearly $4 billion
 
Back to Article
/