In the still frame image from a video, the microscale rocket appears as a black dot, pushing around a tiny silica particle. Photo by Liqiang Ren/University of Pennsylvania

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- Scientists have developed a microscale rocket powered by acoustic waves and a bubble motor. Guided by magnets, the rocket could one day be used to explore cellular environs.

Fifteen years ago, scientists proved that tiny robotic vehicles could use chemicals as fuel to propel themselves. But the chemical of choice, hydrogen peroxide, is toxic, complicating the use of microscale vessels inside the human body.

More recently, while working to levitate one of their vessels using acoustic waves, the researchers realized high-frequency sound waves worked to move their tiny vehicles at surprisingly high speeds.

The team of scientists, including researchers from the universities of Pennsylvania, Penn State and San Diego, decided to build on the revelation.

In a new paper, published in the journal Science Advances, the researchers describe a microscale rocket with a rounded bottom, measuring 10 microns in length and 5 microns wide -- about the size of a speck of dust.

Using laser lithography, a 3D printing technology, scientists created rounded cups on the rocket's bottom. Each cup features an outer layer of gold and inner layers of nickel and a polymer. Exposure to a hydrophobic chemical triggers the formation of a bubble inside the rocket.

In aqueous environs, the rocket's bubble responds to acoustic waves by converting the high-frequency oscillation into forward motion. The rocket and it's sound wave-powered bubble motor can be directed by external magnets.

Because each rocket has its own resonant frequency, members of a fleet can be driven independently of the others. In lab tests, scientists successfully directed the microscale rockets up tiny staircases and through 3D obstacle courses using tiny fins. Scientists were also able to precisely guide nanoparticles using the rockets.

"At this particular length scale, we're right at the crossover point between when the power is enough to affect other particles," Thomas Mallouk, a biochemical engineer at Penn and Penn State, said in a news release.

Researchers were also able to propel the rocket at varying speeds using different acoustic wave frequencies.

"If I want it to go slow, I can turn the power down, and if I want it to go really fast, I can turn the power up," said Jeff McNeill, a graduate student who helped design the microscale bubble motor. "That's a really useful tool."

The research team is now working to grant the rockets additional technological tools -- tools that could help them accomplish a variety of medical tasks inside the human body.

"We'd like to have controllable robots that can do tasks inside the body: Deliver medicine, rotor rooter arteries, diagnostic snooping," Mallouk said.