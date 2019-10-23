The mosaics featured intricate designs with leaves, fruit, birds and geometrical patterns. The walls of the church were decorated with colorful frescoes and lofty pillars, some of which may have been imported. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

The findings include what appears to be the most complete collection of Byzantine glass windows and lamps ever found at a single site in Israel, the IAA said. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Archaeologists traced he primary stage of the church’s construction to the reign of Emperor Justinian in the sixth century CE (527- 565). A chapel was added later. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

A courtyard was uncovered outside the church entrance. Much of the excavation work was done by teenagers as part of their national service. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

One of the inscriptions refers to a donation from Emperor Tiberius II. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

The church was built according to a basilica plan -- an elongated structure lined with two rows of columns that divided the internal space into three sections -- a central nave flanked by two halls, according to the IAA and museum. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Workers remove dirt from the site. The church was discovered during the expansion of Beit Shemish, which is building a new neighborhood, Neve Shamir 2. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

A worker from the Israel Antiquities Authority cleans a baptismal font in the shape of a cross, uncovered at the church site. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

The crypt was discovered fully in tact, which is rare in Israel. Benjamin Storchan, IAA director of excavation, said the martyr's identity is not known. But the crypt's opulence signals the person was an important figure. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

The crypt of a "glorious martyr" rests near the church. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

A mosaic of a large eagle was among the discoveries during the three-year excavation. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Some 1,500 years ago, Christian worshipers living in what is today Ramat Beit Shemesh, Israel, visited a splendidly decorated church dedicated to the "Glorious Martyr."

On Wednesday, archaeologists with the Israel Antiquities Authority showcased the Byzantine era church and its many mosaics in a new exhibit co-hosted by the Bible Lands Museum Jerusalem.

Inside the church, archaeologists found a Greek inscription to an unnamed glorious martyr. Another inscription offered thanks for a donation received from Emperor Tiberius II Constantine.

The church's construction began during the reign of Emperor Justinian during the 6th century BC. The donation from Emperor Tiberius II allowed for the church's expansion between 574 and 582 BC.

"Numerous written sources attest to imperial funding for churches in Israel, however, little is known from archaeological evidence such as dedicatory inscriptions like the one found in Beit Shemesh," Benjamin Storchan, director of excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said in a news release. "Imperial involvement in the building's expansion is also evoked by the image of a large eagle with outspread wings -- the symbol of the Byzantine Empire -- which appears in one of the mosaics."

Other mosaics found inside the church feature fruit, leaves and geometrical designs. Archaeologists also recovered remains of elaborate frescoes and tall pillars.

While researchers remain in the dark on the identity of the martyr, the church's impressive features suggest he or she was quite important.

"Only a few churches in Israel have been discovered with fully intact crypts," Storchan said. "The crypt served as an underground burial chamber that apparently housed the remains of the martyr. The crypt was accessed via parallel staircases -- one leading down into the chamber, the other leading back up into the prayer hall. This enabled large groups of Christian pilgrims to visit the place."