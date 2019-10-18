Trending Stories

The blob is real: Paris zoo showcases self-healing organism with 720 sexes
The blob is real: Paris zoo showcases self-healing organism with 720 sexes
NASA's Meir, Koch prepare to make history in first all-female spacewalk
NASA's Meir, Koch prepare to make history in first all-female spacewalk
Early humans were moving across the Mediterranean 200,000 years ago
Early humans were moving across the Mediterranean 200,000 years ago
Scientists study scales that protect small Amazonian fish from piranhas
Scientists study scales that protect small Amazonian fish from piranhas
Trilobites were doing the conga 480 million years ago
Trilobites were doing the conga 480 million years ago

Photo Gallery

 
Highlights from the 2019 Major League Baseball playoffs
Highlights from the 2019 Major League Baseball playoffs

Latest News

Anne Hathaway lost equilibrium with bipolar role for 'Modern Love'
Famous birthdays for Oct. 18: Ne-Yo, Mike Ditka
UPI Almanac for Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
Hulu: What's coming and going in November 2019
On This Day: Luna 3 returns first photos of far side of moon
 
Back to Article
/