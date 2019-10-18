Trending Stories

The blob is real: Paris zoo showcases self-healing organism with 720 sexes
Watch live: Meir, Koch exit space station, begin first all-female spacewalk
Early humans were moving across the Mediterranean 200,000 years ago
NASA's Meir, Koch prepare to make history in first all-female spacewalk
Trilobites were doing the conga 480 million years ago
Highlights from the 2019 Major League Baseball playoffs
Highlights from the 2019 Major League Baseball playoffs

Latest News

Fantasy football: Week 7 wide receiver rankings
BTS impact on Korean economy calls for military service 'review,' Seoul says
Samsung says fix coming for security-flawed Galaxy phones
'Call of Duty' esports league to launch in spring 2020
Record 1.12 billion watched 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
 
