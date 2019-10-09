Trending Stories

Bone DNA may reveal genetic differences between Neanderthals, humans
Bone DNA may reveal genetic differences between Neanderthals, humans
ICON satellite to study boundary between Earth's atmosphere, space
ICON satellite to study boundary between Earth's atmosphere, space
Curiosity findings suggest Mars once featured dozens of shallow briny ponds
Curiosity findings suggest Mars once featured dozens of shallow briny ponds
Draconid meteor shower to light up the skies
Draconid meteor shower to light up the skies
Researchers develop tiny infrared spectrometer
Researchers develop tiny infrared spectrometer

Photo Gallery

 
Angelina Jolie and children attend 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' premiere
Angelina Jolie and children attend 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' premiere

Latest News

Scientists find two new species of giant parasitic wasps in Uganda
Famous birthdays for Oct. 9: Brandon Routh, Steve McQueen
On This Day: Reds win 1919 World Series linked to Black Sox Scandal
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
'Riverdale' star Molly Ringwald calls Luke Perry her 'touchstone'
 
Back to Article
/