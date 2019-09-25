Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Crew members aboard the International Space Station are awaiting the arrival of the first space traveler from the United Arab Emirates.

Hazzaa Ali Almansoori, 35, of the UAE, was one of three crew members that were launched into space on Wednesday by a Soyuz rocket.

The trio are expected to arrive for docking at the Zvezda service module at 3:45 p.m. NASA TV's live coverage of the docking process will begin at 3 p.m.

"Almansoori is flying on an eight-day mission as a spaceflight participant under a contract between the UAE and Roscosmos," according to NASA.

The missions began when the rocket and crew capsule blasted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 9:57 a.m. EDT Wednesday. The launch was broadcast live on NASA TV.

Oleg Skripochka, a 49-year-old cosmonaut with two spaceflights under his belt, is serving as the Soyuz commander of the Expedition 61 flight. Skripochka and Almansoori are accompanied by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, 42.The journey is also Meir's inaugural space voyage. The former assistant professor of anesthesiology at Harvard Medical School will serve as flight engineer. Meir, a native of Maine, previously worked for Lockheed Martin as a human physiology researcher. She has a degree in biology from Brown University and a doctorate in marine biology from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

"About two hours after docking, hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open and the new residents will be greeted by station commander Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos, NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan, European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov," according to NASA.

For a week, the space station will be a bit more crowded than usual, with a population of nine. The crew members will get a bit more room to stretch out come Oct. 3, when Hague and Ovchinin head back to Earth after 200 days in space.

The duo will be joined on the flight home by Almansoori, whose stay will be a bit shorter than most astronauts.