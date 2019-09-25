Soyuz rocket launches, carrying first Emirates space traveler to ISS

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Soyuz rocket and crew capsule, carrying three new International Space Station crew members, blasted-off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 9:57 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

The launch was broadcast live on NASA TV.

Oleg Skripochka, a 49-year-old cosmonaut with two spaceflights under his belt, is serving as the Soyuz commander of the Expedition 61 flight. Skripochka is joined on the flight by NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, 42, and Hazzaa Ali Almansoori, 35, of the United Arab Emirates.

Wednesday's flight marked a pair of firsts.

The four-orbit, six-hour journey is Meir's inaugural space voyage. The former assistant professor of anesthesiology at Harvard Medical School will serve as flight engineer. Meir, a native of Maine, previously worked for Lockheed Martin as a human physiology researcher. She has a degree in biology from Brown University and a doctorate in marine biology from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Almansoori became the first-ever space traveler from the UAE.

"Almansoori is flying on an eight-day mission as a spaceflight participant under a contract between the UAE and Roscosmos," according to NASA.

The trio of space travelers are scheduled to arrive and dock at the station's Zvezda service module at 3:45 p.m. NASA TV's live coverage of the docking process will begin at 3 p.m.

"About two hours after docking, hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open and the new residents will be greeted by station commander Alexey Ovchinin of Roscosmos, NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Nick Hague and Andrew Morgan, European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov," according to NASA.

For a week, the space station will be a bit more crowded than usual, with a population of nine. The crew members will get a bit more room to stretch out come Oct. 3, when Hague and Ovchinin head back to Earth after 200 days in space.

The duo will be joined on the flight home by Almansoori, whose stay will be a bit shorter than most astronauts.