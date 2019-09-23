Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg speaks as thousands gather at Battery Park at the Global Climate Strike March in New York City on Friday, September 20, 2019. The Global Climate Strike week of action with worldwide strikes expected to stop "business as usual" in the face of the climate emergency. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- World leaders and environmental policy makers are laying out the details of more ambitious carbon reduction plans at Monday's Climate Action Summit in New York City.

At least 59 countries have pledged to submit an enhanced climate action plan, according to a press release touting a more ambitious version of the Nationally Determined Contributions agreed to at the Paris climate agreement. At least 11 nations have already begun internal reviews to find ways to strengthen their plans.

Climate scientists claim the world's governments must work to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the worst of climate change's impacts. But several studies suggest current efforts to curb emissions and slow warming are insufficient.

"The best science, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, tells us that any temperature rise above 1.5 degrees will lead to major and irreversible damage to the ecosystems that support us," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said in a press release on Monday. "Science tells us that on our current path, we face at least 3-degrees Celsius of global heating by the end of the century. The climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win."

According to researchers at the United Nations, carbon emissions must be cut 45 percent by 2030 and the global economy needs to be carbon neutral by 2050 in order to limit warming.

At Monday's summit, Chile's president Sebastián Piñera announced the Climate Ambition Alliance, which calls on member states to solidify carbon reduction plans by 2020 and detail steps each can take to collectively reduce emissions on par with UN recommendations.

Several of the attendees at the Climate Action Summit will detail their nation's commitment to the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which calls on members to end the construction of new coal plants by 2020 and begin the transition to renewable energy sources.

Summit participants are also expected to discuss plans for financing the development of renewable energy technologies.

"The International Development Finance Club -- a leading group of 24 national and regional development banks from all over the world, with a majority active in emerging and developing countries -- is to announce for the first time a quantitative target of mobilizing $1 trillion by 2025, with at least $100 million for adaptation," according to the UN.

Nations at the summit will also discuss efforts for conservation. Several studies, including one published by the UN, have highlighted the need to altering land use trends. Currently, too many forests are being cleared for agriculture and other types of human development.

Even if nations can come together to drastically reduce global emissions and slow climate change, global warming is likely to continue to impact many communities. Several of Monday's meetings will involved discussions on how to build sustainable infrastructure and pool financial resources to protect vulnerable communities from the effects of global warming.