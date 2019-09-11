Trending Stories

New flying pterosaur species identified is among the largest ever
New flying pterosaur species identified is among the largest ever
Teeth of British farmers show earliest direct evidence of milk consumption
Teeth of British farmers show earliest direct evidence of milk consumption
Dental plaque offers insights into diet during Great Irish Famine
Dental plaque offers insights into diet during Great Irish Famine
Paleontologists find evidence of a new severe mass-extinction event
Paleontologists find evidence of a new severe mass-extinction event
Study shows how animals influence oxygen levels on Earth
Study shows how animals influence oxygen levels on Earth

Photo Gallery

 
Hong Kong protesters turn out in force for 11th weekend
Hong Kong protesters turn out in force for 11th weekend

Latest News

Message in a bottle gets rescue for stranded hikers in California
'The Stand' adds Whoopi Goldberg, more to cast
Remembering 9/11 after 18 years: 'That day made us stronger'
Pet Shop Boys share new single, announce 'Dreamworld' tour
Fisherman catches rare two-toned lobster off Maine coast
 
Back to Article
/