Trending Stories

Cave deposits suggest Earth experienced dramatic sea level rise 4 million years ago
Tropical sea snake breathes through top of head when diving
New catalytic reactor turns CO2 into liquid fuel
Swedish researchers unveil world's smallest accelerometer
Geese change migratory flight plan to cope with climate change
Photo Gallery

 
South Korea honors 'comfort women' with rally, new statue
Latest News

North Korea to pursue conventional weapons, pro-Pyongyang paper says
Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson in 'Just Mercy' trailer
Watch live: Trump announces $2B in grants to fight opioid crisis
Iran unveils latest military drone in ceremony
Angler reels in two fish on a single lure at Texas park
 
