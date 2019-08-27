Watch live: SpaceX to give Starhopper test flight another try

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX will once again attempt to launch its Starhopper test vehicle. Monday's test flight was aborted after the craft's methane-burning Raptor rocket engine failed to ignite.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter that a wiring problem inside the engine's igniter was to blame for the engine failure.

"Raptor uses dual redundant torch igniters," Musk tweeted. "Better long-term, but more finicky in development."

Tuesday's attempt is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET. The launch will be streamed live online by several different sources.

RELATED Unmanned spacecraft successfully docks at space station on second try

The Starhopper is the test prototype for SpaceX's Starship, a fully reusable second stage and space vehicle that will be integrated into the company's BFR "Super Heavy" rocket. Once in space, Starship will be used to launch and land from other planets and satellites -- from the moon to Mars, for example.

If all goes as planned, Tuesday's test flight will see the vehicle ascend to 492 feet before executing a controlled descent to a landing pad 328 feet away.

The test site from which the Starhopper will launch is adjacent to Boca Chica Village, Texas, a small town 20 miles east of Brownsville. Residents were warned that a malfunction during the test flight could trigger an overpressure event strong enough to blow out windows in nearby homes.

The warning advised residents to go outside during the test flight. According to the written warning, a siren will sound ten minutes prior to the launch.

"At a minimum, you must exit your home or structure and be outside of any building on your property....to avoid or minimize the risk of injury," officials warned residents, according to the Brownsville Herald.

Starhopper made its initial untethered flight, rising just 65 feet into the air, last month. Flaming debris from that flight ignited brush fires the scored 100 acres in South Texas' Las Palomas Wildlife Management Refuge.

Tuesday's test flight will be the last for this particular prototype. Later this year, SpaceX will begin testing larger prototypes at suborbital heights.