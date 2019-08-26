The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft is photographed docked on the space station’s Poisk module. ISS crew members had to relocate the crew capsule to make room for a landing attempt by Soyuz MS-14. Photo by NASA

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- To prepare for Monday night's docking attempt by an unpiloted Russian spacecraft, astronauts on the International Space Station relocated the MS-13 Soyuz capsule.

Late Sunday night, Expedition 60 crew members backed the spacecraft away from the Zvezda service module and pulled it into the docking port on the Poisk module.

"The relocation opens up Zvezda's docking port, with its fully operable Kurs automated rendezvous system, to receive the uncrewed Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft," NASA announced in a blog update.

The Monday night rendezvous is scheduled for 11:12 p.m. ET. On Saturday night, the MS-14's first docking attempt was abandoned after the automated rendezvous system malfunctioned. Since then, the spacecraft has been trailing the space station at a distance of 160 miles.

Though pilot-less, the Soyuz MS-14 probe isn't empty. The craft is carrying a Russian humanoid robot named Fedor.

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov piloted the MS-13 capsule during Sunday night's maneuver. He was accompanied by Luca Parmitano and Andrew Morgan. After backing away from the Zvezda port, Skvortsov flew the spacecraft around ISS to approach the Poisk docking port from above.

The 25-minute maneuver marked the first time Soyuz has switched parking spots since 2015, according to SpaceFlightNow.

Monday night's docking attempt by Soyuz MS-14 will be broadcast live on NASA TV, beginning at 10:30 p.m.