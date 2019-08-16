Trending Stories

Physicists say they've discovered a new state of matter
Area in Africa responsible for 1 billion tons of carbon emissions
Large freshwater animal populations see 88 percent drop in 40 years
Roughly half of all Neanderthals suffered from 'swimmer's ear'
Study details dinosaur brain development from baby to adult

Photo Gallery

 
Olympic medals are unveiled at ceremony in Tokyo

Latest News

Maryland man's $50,000 lottery jackpot is his fifth big prize
Elvis Presley animated series lands at Netflix
38-year-old submarine USS Ohio returns to service after refitting
U.S. markets, Treasury bonds surge after record losses this week
'Million Dollar Listing New York' star Luis D. Ortiz expecting baby girl
 
Back to Article
/