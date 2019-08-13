Trending Stories

Study: To save the rainforests, diets must change
Largest-of-its-kind coral study offers plan to save the planet's reefs
Large freshwater animal populations see 88 percent drop in 40 years
Timeline suggests 'giant planet migration' was earlier than predicted
Green turtles swallow plastic that looks like sea grass

Photo Gallery

 
Olympic medals are unveiled at ceremony in Tokyo

Latest News

Study details links between coca, conflict, deforestation in Colombia
Couple credits hungry cat for $1.2 million lottery jackpot
U.S. removes some China tariffs, delays others as talks continue
Long overdue: Five library books returned a few decades late
Pelosi, J.K. Rowling to be honored with RFK Human Rights award
 
Back to Article
/