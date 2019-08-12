Trending Stories

Earth's last magnetic field reversal took 22,000 years, longer than expected
Dark matter may predate the Big Bang
NASA publishes atlas of 13.3M wildfires spotted from space since 2003
Large freshwater animal populations see 88 percent drop in 40 years
Surface features on asteroid Bennu to be named after mythical birds

Photo Gallery

 
Egan Bernal of Colombia wins Tour de France

Latest News

Pediatrician intervention may help parents quit smoking, study says
$100M buyback program has taken 10,000 guns in New Zealand
Astronomers measure mass, energy from high-mass protostar for first time
Mystery alligator found lurking behind North Carolina home
Interior Dept. weakens protections for endangered animals
 
Back to Article
/