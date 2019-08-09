Trending Stories

Astronomers find dozens of massive, ancient galaxies
Common bee disease spread through flowers
Scientists use smartphone to manipulate brains of mice
To protect your picnic from theiving seagulls, stare them down
Perseid meteor shower peaks in mid-August

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from golf's British Open

Latest News

July heat wave in the Netherlands killed 400, gov't says
'Criminal': David Tennant, Hayley Atwell series to premiere Sept. 20 on Netflix
Joaquin Phoenix to be honored at Toronto International Film Festival
U.S.-born South Korea celebrity apologizes for methamphetamine use
Huawei unveils operating system for smartphones, other devices
 
Back to Article
/