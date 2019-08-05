Trending Stories

Researchers create human-monkey chimeras in China
Graphene discovery could make room-temperature superconductors possible
Male black widow spiders hijack silk strands of their rivals to find a mate
Paleontologists find new Cambrian predator species with rake-like claws
Western gorillas use their teeth to crack open, eat nuts

Photo Gallery

 
Olympic medals are unveiled at ceremony in Tokyo

Latest News

Pentagon: Cost of F-35 fighter plane program up by $25B
New York Comedy Festival 2019: Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jenny Slate to perform
'The Oval': Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey join Tyler Perry series
Flying car takes flight briefly in Japan
Boeing nets $55.5M for work on KC-46 tanker's boom redesign
 
Back to Article
/