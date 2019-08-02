Trending Stories

Researchers create human-monkey chimeras in China
Graphene discovery could make room-temperature superconductors possible
Mathematical model identifies acoustic signal preceding seismic shake
Bats use leaves as mirrors to detect prey
Curbing air pollution won't speed up global warming

Photo Gallery

 
Egan Bernal of Colombia wins Tour de France

Latest News

Cleveland Indians place All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar on 10-day IL
Male black widow spiders hijack silk strands of their rivals to find a mate
Customer spots snake trapped behind gas pump screen in Kansas
Artificial intelligence may be able to pinpoint atrial fibrillation
Michigan man wins lottery game's jackpot for second time this year
 
Back to Article
/