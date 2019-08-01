Trending Stories

Microbiologists uncover mechanisms of magnetic bacteria
Aquariids peak on Monday starts month of meteor showers
India tiger census: Population doubles in less than a decade
Water-air interfaces in rock pores helped spawn life on Earth, study suggests
RNA transcripts sequenced from 14,300-year-old wolf preserved in permafrost

Photo Gallery

 
Olympic medals are unveiled at ceremony in Tokyo

Latest News

Trump orders Navy to rescind medals from prosecutors in SEAL trial
Paleontologists find new Cambrian predator species with rake-like claws
Death rate for black infants more than double rate for white infants
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
Famous birthdays for August 1: Jason Momoa, Coolio
 
Back to Article
/