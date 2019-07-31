Trending Stories

Electricity produced by saltwater flowing over thin layers of rust
Mathematical model identifies acoustic signal preceding seismic shake
Study offers improved estimate of forest gains, losses in Brazilian Amazon
Water-air interfaces in rock pores helped spawn life on Earth, study suggests
RNA transcripts sequenced from 14,300-year-old wolf preserved in permafrost

Egan Bernal of Colombia wins Tour de France

Latest News

Microbiologists uncover mechanisms of magnetic bacteria
Founder of India's Cafe Coffee Day found dead
'Bachelor in Paradise' alum Jade Roper gives birth to baby boy
Saints agree to record $100M contract extension with WR Michael Thomas
Dwayne Johnson on having all daughters: 'It's the greatest blessing'
 
