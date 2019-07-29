Trending Stories

Rock lobster's organs, reflexes harmed by seismic air guns
Scientists produce self-healing gel made out of bacteria-killing viruses
Researchers question Einstein's theory of relativity, but it holds up
Unusual structures in bacteria suggest photosynthesis older than thought
Arctic wildfires continue to burn, releasing record amounts of CO2

Photo Gallery

 
Olympic medals are unveiled at ceremony in Tokyo

Latest News

U.S. Navy, Air Force hold joint integration exercise in Arabian Gulf
Riot at Brazilian prison leaves 52 dead
Man takes free ride on the back of Australian tram
Wayward goat rescued from inside factory in Australia
TSA confiscates missile launcher from Baltimore passenger's luggage
 
Back to Article
/