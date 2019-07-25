Trending Stories

Spending habits in college predict onset of adulthood
Unique glowing click beetle found in southwest China
Three original NASA moon-walk videos auctioned off for $1.82M
Historian unearths evidence that Istanbul directed Armenian genocide
Astronauts arrive at space station 50 years after moon landing

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the 2019 Wimbledon Championship

Latest News

European Central Bank hints at future interest rate cut
Tegan and Sara return with new single 'I'll Be Back Someday'
Casey Affleck must protect his daughter in 'Light of My Life' trailer
Rock lobster's organs, reflexes harmed by seismic air guns
AG William Barr ends moratorium on federal executions
 
Back to Article
/