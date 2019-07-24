Trending Stories

Snow cannons could stabilize West Antarctic ice sheet
LightSail 2 prepares to deploy sails, share new images of Earth
Scientists send light through 2D crystal layer in quantum computing leap
Unique glowing click beetle found in southwest China
Astronomers map Local Void, empty space surrounding the Milky Way

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from golf's British Open

Latest News

Kyle Richards: Kathy Hilton would be 'really funny' on 'Real Housewives'
China blames United States for escalating military competition
1 year to go: Tokyo pins recovery hopes on 2020 Summer Olympics
'Surviving R. Kelly' follow-up in development at Lifetime
Gwen Stefani cancels Las Vegas show: 'I am unwell'
 
Back to Article
/