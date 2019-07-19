Trending Stories

Extremely rare species of flying squirrel discovered in Southwest China
Algae-killing virus stimulates nutrient recylcing in the oceans
Thirty-year study reveals cause of coral bleaching crisis
Jurassic fossil suggests early mammal ancestors swallowed like modern mammals
Microsoft designers create replica of Apollo 11 hatch

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats Netherlands for second title

Latest News

Judge rules for Trump administration's short-term health plans
Study details differences in gene expression among male, female mammals
Jury convicts Maine man, 77, in stabbing death
Lockheed Martin gets $22.5M contract for Aegis upgrades
Brandon Routh to portray Superman again in 'Arrowverse' event
 
Back to Article
/